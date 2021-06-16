Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 16, 2021)

Nepal reported 1,681 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths on June 15; a total of 3,790 COVID-deaths were recorded in month of Jestha (May-June), the highest since the start of the pandemic; infection has not come down, just less number of tests being done, says health expert; 21 persons from Rawatbada village return home from isolation center after recovering from COVID-19; ex PM Jhalanath Khanal admitted in hospital for assumed post-COVID-19 symptoms