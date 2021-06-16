Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 16, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 1,681 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths on June 15; a total of 3,790 COVID-deaths were recorded in month of Jestha (May-June), the highest since the start of the pandemic; infection has not come down, just less number of tests being done, says health expert; 21 persons from Rawatbada village return home from isolation center after recovering from COVID-19; ex PM Jhalanath Khanal admitted in hospital for assumed post-COVID-19 symptoms
Government arranges free treatment for mucormycosis patients if infected while undergoing treatment for COVID-19
Health Ministry to buy 12,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Experts call for an equitable vaccination program; Family Welfare Division concede disregard for government directives leading to massive misappropriation in ongoing vaccination drive; tanker drivers withdraw protest, will be given COVID-19 vaccine from June 16
Bridge at Manang’s Timang waterfall washed away by May 27 flood leading to difficulties in delivery of healthcare materials to the district hospital
RECURRING THEME(S)
- Attacks on women and children have gone up during the pandemic, 53 such cases reported daily across the country on an average