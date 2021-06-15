Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 15, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Is this a new variant of COVID-19? PCR tests for people showing COVID-19-like symptoms in Kanchanpur’s Mahakali Hospital show negative reports yet chest CT scans show COVID-pneumonia

• Nepal reported 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, 53 fatalities on June 14; people showing COVID-19-like symptoms rising in Upper Dolpa but no human resources to carry out COVID-19 tests

• Experts skeptical about Kathmandu Valley model working in other areas with regards to relaxation to prohibitory orders

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Daily wage laborers, petty businesses dealing in non-essentials hit the hardest by ongoing prohibitory orders

• Drug manufacturers have created artificial shortage of paracetamol in market to raise the price by double