Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 14, 2021)
Emerging Themes:
- Nepal reported 1,694 new COVID-19 infections, 46 deaths on June 13, lowest daily infection since April 19; people of all age groups in Nepal will be at risk in third COVID-19 pandemic wave, warn health experts; no health protocols followed in Sindhuil’s Madhibazar; infections increasing in Ramechhap with 80 per cent swabs testing positive, while Rupandehi, Banke, Dang see drop in cases
- Lack of risk communication strategy to blame for healthcare workers being manhandled, people not taking risk of infection seriously, opine experts
- President of Nepal Medical Council Dr Bhagwan Koirala says Nepal lacks experts in critical care, need to create a team under leadership of Critical Care Super Specialist(s) to operate ICUs
- Freed haliya families in Bajura hit hard due to pandemic-induced crisis; Chepangs of Chitwan have not eaten any food grain in the past one week; Sadaya and Dalit communities of Siraha’s Golbazar suffering from starvation
- 70 per cent of those who’ve lost their jobs due to COVID-19 in Nepal are women; number of children in child labor has risen to 160 million worldwide, millions more at risk due to COVID-19
- Entertainment sector hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic; 25 laborers from entertainment industry have committed suicide in past one-and-half months
Recurring Themes:
- Nepal to get AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX; expected 348,000 doses of vaccine will not be enough to administer booster dose to 65-plus group who’ve got their first dose; government to write to the UK requesting AstraZeneca vaccine to administer booster dose to 65-plus population, according to Health Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang
- Government directives not being followed, close ones of healthcare workers, political parties not from 60-64 age group getting vaccinated; government warns of immediate action against those flouting directives; very few elderly in Rupandehi get vaccinated due to rumors surrounding Chinese vaccine, many in Lumbini Province reluctant to get vaccinated; tanker drivers halt supply of petroleum products in the Valley demanding they be vaccinated; Kathmandu to resume vaccination drive on June 14