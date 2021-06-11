Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 11, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

2,874 new COVID-19 infections, 59 deaths reported on June 10; second wave of COVID-19 pandemic 100 per cent more aggressive, fatal than the first, infection rate 112 per cent more, death rate 163 per cent more, according to Health Ministry; Nepal’s positivity rate stands at 28 per cent, way above WHO-recommended 5 per cent; COVID-19 cases exploding in rural Nepal

Vaccination drive in Kathmandu Metropolitan City suspended due to insufficient vaccine doses; family, kin and cadres of Gandaki’s lawmakers administered first shot of Covishield; Kanchanpur to take action against anyone administering Vero Cell to anyone other than those from the target group; Gaur vaccination center mismanaged, locals fear spread of infection from the crowd here

Elderly citizens queued up for hours in Taplejung to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot contrary to vaccine hesitancy seen during the first phase of vaccination drive

Country’s poor, laborers stare at imminent starvation as prohibitory orders rob them of their jobs as daily wagers, ability to earn to put food on table