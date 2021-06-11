Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 11, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • 2,874 new COVID-19 infections, 59 deaths reported on June 10; second wave of COVID-19 pandemic 100 per cent more aggressive, fatal than the first, infection rate 112 per cent more, death rate 163 per cent more, according to Health Ministry; Nepal’s positivity rate stands at 28 per cent, way above WHO-recommended 5 per cent; COVID-19 cases exploding in rural Nepal

  • Vaccination drive in Kathmandu Metropolitan City suspended due to insufficient vaccine doses; family, kin and cadres of Gandaki’s lawmakers administered first shot of Covishield; Kanchanpur to take action against anyone administering Vero Cell to anyone other than those from the target group; Gaur vaccination center mismanaged, locals fear spread of infection from the crowd here

  • Elderly citizens queued up for hours in Taplejung to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot contrary to vaccine hesitancy seen during the first phase of vaccination drive

  • Country’s poor, laborers stare at imminent starvation as prohibitory orders rob them of their jobs as daily wagers, ability to earn to put food on table

  • Other factors than just falling infection rates, rising recoveries should be considered for actual assessment of COVID-19 pandemic impact, say experts

RECURRING THEME(S)

  • Trend of local levels seeking federal government’s permission to buy COVID-19 vaccine on their own growing

Related Content