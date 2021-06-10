Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 10, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 3,449 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths on June 9; COVID-19 cases declining but risk of spread of infection still exists unless two-thirds of population inoculated, say experts; no reduction in rate of infection in children below 5 years of age; chain of coronavirus yet to be broken in rural Nepal

• 56,740 person aged 60-64 inoculated on first day of ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive; Hetaunda Mayor halts vaccination drive saying every citizen needs to be vaccinated, not just the few in a particular age group as specified by the government; vaccination stopped in some places of Rupandehi as public representatives demand their relatives and party workers be inoculated

• Dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Bajura overwhelms district’s health facilities

• Mass Antigen Testing drive is a failure in Kathmandu Metropolitan City

RECURRING THEME(S)

• People throng state-owned groceries to get foodstuff at subsidized rates only to be disappointed

• Questions raised over how equitable a Valley-focused COVID-19 vaccination drive is

• Analysts say Nepal facing threats of a coronavirus as well as a political pandemic