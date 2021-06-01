Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 1, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reports 4,178 new cases of COVID-19, 114 deaths on May 31

• Epidemiology and Disease Control Division has said 9 black fungus cases seen in Nepal; hospitals not prepared to prevent, treat the impending threat of black fungus

• With Antigen tests being done in just hundreds government’s aim to conduct 25,000 tests a day remains a far cry

• Palpa residents fear stigmatization after COVID-19 confirmation, hence hesitant to undergo testing; same is the case of residents of Sisne in Rukum; shortage of test kits in Arghakhanchi

RECURRING THEME(S)

• No possibility of getting Covishield vaccine immediately, 1,350,000 elderly citizens will not get their booster dose on time: Chief of Family Welfare Division Dr Taranath Pokharel

• Ministry of Education proposes conducting Secondary Education Examinations via internal evaluation, will submit it before the Cabinet