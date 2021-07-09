Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 9, 2021)
Emerging Themes:
- Nepal reported 1,218 new COVID-19 cases, 29 fatalities on July 8; rate of infections going up gradually after relaxation of restrictions; Kathmandu behaving like there’s no coronavirus, health experts worried about Delta and Delta Plus variants circulating and abysmally low vaccination; very few public vehicles following public safety health protocols
- India-bound migrant workers ask for COVID-19 tests to be free, to be prioritized for vaccination
Recurring Themes:
- Nepal Airlines craft heading to bring first batch of Vero Cell vaccine doses from China, will land here on July 9
- Gulf-bound Nepali youth face mounting problems due to destination countries asking all workers be vaccinated with vaccines approved by them; many at home or in labor destination countries facing hard times due to suspension of international flights