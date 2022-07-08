Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 8, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Around 10 lakhs vaccine doses against COVID-19 are expiring soon due to failure to administer them on time.
- Department of Drug Administration (DDA) has banned the use of Biodi Drops (Vitamin D-3) produced by the Indian company G Laboratory, after various negative effects were seen on health of the children taking them.
- Minister of Health and population (MoHP), Bhawani Prasad Khapung, has delegated five important powers to State Minister of Health and Population, Hira Chandra KC.
- There are suspected cases of Nairobi Flies infections seen in Jhapa and there are more than 100 confirmed cases in India’s Sikkim state.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases due to sub-species BA in Nepal are increasing. There are 508 active cases at present.
- Cholera cases are rising and they are being seen outside the valley as well.
- Dr. Suresh Naag was revealed to be working in a private hospital while on duty time at Bheri Hospital and was called to the MoHP for clarification.