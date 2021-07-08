Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 8, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 2,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 fatalities on July 7; with relaxation of prohibitory orders, COVID-19 cases increasing in Kavre, Sudurpaschim Province; Kathmandu public transport vehicles and businesses flouting safety health protocols, health experts fear a ‘stressful situation’

• Possible red-tapism could deter vaccine clinical trials in Nepal, say Health Research Council officials

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Nepal getting Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX, quantity and delivery date to be confirmed after a week, says Chief of Family Welfare Division Dr Taranath Pokharel

• Government orders hospitals that have billed both patients and government for COVID-19 treatment of patients to return the amount charged from patients

• Second dose of Vero Cell to be administered to those in the target age group from July 8 onwards

• Health Ministry to deploy 1,077 public health inspectors in villages of Nepal for control and containment of COVID-19 pandemic