Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 7, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

  • There are rise in COVID-19 cases due to sub-species BA5 in Nepal and other countries in Asia.

  • The government has rejected the Health Insurance Board’s proposal to expand the workforce in the interest of private insurance companies.

  • Department of Health Services (DoHS) has directed all health directorates, health offices and local levels to submit monthly reports in the Health Supply Management System from Shrawan.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing by 4%. There are 471 active cases at present.

  • Cholera cases are rising and they are being seen outside the valley as well.

  • Water sources outside the valley are being detected with diarrheal diseases causing bacteria.

Related Content