Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 7, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
-
There are rise in COVID-19 cases due to sub-species BA5 in Nepal and other countries in Asia.
-
The government has rejected the Health Insurance Board’s proposal to expand the workforce in the interest of private insurance companies.
-
Department of Health Services (DoHS) has directed all health directorates, health offices and local levels to submit monthly reports in the Health Supply Management System from Shrawan.
Recurring Theme(s):
-
COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing by 4%. There are 471 active cases at present.
-
Cholera cases are rising and they are being seen outside the valley as well.
-
Water sources outside the valley are being detected with diarrheal diseases causing bacteria.