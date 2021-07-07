Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 7, 2021)
Emerging Themes:
- Nepal reported 1,718 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fatalities on July 6; Dogadakedar Rural Municipality sealed as 19 from the village test positive for COVID-19; slight fall in infections overall but remains the same in children; Health Ministry advises COVID-19 positive or those showing symptoms to take the vaccine only 1 month after recovering
- Vaccination drive to administer second dose of Vero Cell mismanaged, many angry as they couldn’t get the shot after having waited for hours
Recurring Themes:
- Nepal most likely to get 1.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX next week
- Health Ministry investigation finds some hospitals fraudulently charged both the patients and government for COVID-19 treatment