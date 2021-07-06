Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 6, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths on July 5: COVID-19 tests halted in Melamchi and Helambu due to destruction of roads in flood, landslides; people from across the nation reluctant to undergo coronavirus tests; infection rate has not come down, experts fear a rise again due to relaxation of restrictions; infections starting to surge in Province 1, hovering around 50 per cent after having touched 15 per cent
Experts worried children will be most affected in third wave of COVID-19 pandemic as country has just 350 pediatricians, only 340 Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units, and ventilators; 21,523 children infected in 12 months of first wave, 27,673 infected in 3 months of second wave
Johnson & Johnson set to provide 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal through COVAX program within a month
Those in the age group of 55-60 years in priority to get Vero Cell vaccine to brought to Nepal soon; those from flood-, landslide-affected areas of Sindhupalchowk and Manang also on vaccine-priority list; second dose of Vero Cell to be administered from July 6 in Tokha Municipality of Kathmandu