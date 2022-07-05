Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 5, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
-
The Social Security Fund has started health services based on 'automated electronic system' from 26 hospitals
-
The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has still not spent any of its budget on the related to treatment for senior citizens, women, those who have had kidney transplants, cancer and critically ill patients
-
The “Kishor Kishori Tara” program is being conducted for the promotion of health in Sudurpashchim Province
Recurring Theme(s):
-
COVID-19 cases still detected; no deaths reported
-
Rising number of cholera cases in the Kathmandu valley
-
Second and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines being provided in various districts