Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 5, 2021)

Emerging Themes:

• Nepal to bring 3 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine from China from July 9 to 23 on 3 Nepal Airlines flights in batches of 1 million each

• 350,000 doses of Covishield vaccine under COVAX to arrive in Nepal within July

• Nepal has no idea if US is providing COVID-19 vaccines directly or through COVAX, or how many doses or even when

• Nepal reported 1,042 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths on July 4; coronavirus infection rate climbed to 26 per cent in recent days, has not decreased as expected; Kanchanpur seeing rise in COVID-19 cases after relaxation of restrictions — 113 active cases on July 2 as against 80 five days earlier; risk of infection at community level has increased in Lumbini as deaths and new infections rise since relaxation of restrictions; 4 have died, 4 lost their vision due to mucormycosis

• Kathmandu Valley has extended prohibitory orders with more relaxations in place till July 15; lifts odd-even number rule for all types of vehicles from July 6, all shops to remain open till 6:00pm, allows academic exams to be held in physical presence of students

• Ex-health minister Hridayesh Tripathi warns against opening Nepal for COVID-19 vaccine trials

• Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s move to whitewash mural in honor of COVID-19 warriors at Ratnapark condemned

• Indian border checkpost near Gaddachauki has made PCR test report mandatory for Nepalis entering India from there; Nepalis started going to India for job opportunities has increased after decrease in COVID-19 cases

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Health Ministry finds Biratnagar’s Birat Medical College has charged the government for hospital fees of 21 COVID-19 patients who’ve paid on their own; Chitwan Medical College and Kathmandu Medical College have done the same too; Morang District Administration Office requests Health Ministry not to reimburse Birat Medical College without proper investigation