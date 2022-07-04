Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 4, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • A new subspecies of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, BA Five, has been confirmed in Nepal

  • Health-related bills presented at the National Assembly

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases on the rise; no deaths reported

  • Rising number of cholera cases in the Kathmandu valley

  • BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) to continue its services under Health Insurance until Shrawan 4, 2079; however, will halt from Shrawan 8 if the reimbursements are not made

  • Several districts have reported contaminated water sources with diarrhea-causing microbes

