Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 30, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 2,335 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths on July 29; recovery rate has contracted to 94.1 per cent from 94.5 per cent on July 23; infection rate has reached 24.2 per cent from 20.7 per cent on July 20; 17 districts put under very high risk category; 10 local levels of Jhapa sealed to contain spread of COVID-19; Itahari shuts down all services for a week; prohibitory orders in Chitwan extended till August 8; hospital beds have started to fill up with COVID-19 patients once again
- We will face a third wave because of our complacency, children and the unvaccinated will be the most at risk, says Dr Sher Bahadur Pun; 54,460 children have been infected with COVID-19 in Nepal till July 28
- Mucormycosis cases might re-emerge once COVID-19 cases start surging again, warn health experts