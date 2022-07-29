Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 29, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Kathmandu Metropolitan City to open a modern industry for waste management with an investment of 65 crores.
- Gangs of kidney dealers have been activated in the Kathmandu valley putting the street people at risk.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 710 new cases. There are 4,236 active cases at present and 215 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- 9 more infections of dengue have been confirmed in Kavre district.
- Adeno virus infection is increasing in children of Kathmandu Valley.
- COVID-19 pandemic has been a good excuse to cover up the poor performance of students on the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) this year.
- The garbage of Kathmandu valley could not be managed due to the obstruction of road leading from Sisdol to Banchare danda.