Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 29, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 3,840 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths on July 28; Taplejung Hospital seeing increasing number of patients needing hospitalization, management of crowd has become difficult; Hilihang’s Gopetar Primary Health Center without a doctor for the last 2 years; Damak under 7-day complete lockdown to curb spread of COVID-19 infection; Health Ministry says lax attitude of the public towards health safety protocols to blame for the recent rise in infections

• Third wave of COVID-19 pandemic projected to hit country within 7 weeks, but some Health Ministry officials believe it will be sooner; children and the unvaccinated will be the most vulnerable population then

• COVID-19 vaccine 99 per cent effective in protecting one from the Delta variant, according to India’s National Institute of Virology study

• Salyan’s Chhatreswori Rural Municipality holding alternative classes as COVID-19 risk has ruled out physical classes; Parsa schools see a digital divide — students studying in community schools deprived from getting education; parents worried about children’s mental health as schools remain shut for more than 3 months now

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 detected in 3 out of 47 samples sent for gene sequencing

• Fever that has gripped Parsa confirmed to be Influenza-A; not all showing COVID-19-like symptoms have the virus, it could be malaria, dengue, scrub typhus, say health experts