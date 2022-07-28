Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 28, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

  • The Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine administration against cervical cancer has been started in Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 564 new cases. There are 3,929 active cases at present and 202 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Private schools are closing as the infection of viral fever increased among school children.
  • COVID-19 infection case is increasing in the Far Western Province as it shares an open border with India.
  • Adeno virus infection among children is increasing in Kathmandu Valley.

Related Content