Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 28, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine administration against cervical cancer has been started in Bharatpur Metropolitan City.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 564 new cases. There are 3,929 active cases at present and 202 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Private schools are closing as the infection of viral fever increased among school children.
- COVID-19 infection case is increasing in the Far Western Province as it shares an open border with India.
- Adeno virus infection among children is increasing in Kathmandu Valley.