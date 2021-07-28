Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 28, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- COVID-19 variant other than Alpha and Delta variants confirmed in Nepal: Health Ministry
- Nepal reported 2,726 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths on July 27, highest number of cases reported since June 10; Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City suspends all except essential services from July 27 to August 2 as increasing number of its staff test positive for COVID-19; Jhapa’s Mechinagar sealed for a week from July 28; as government tries to contain COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of viral fever cases reported from Lumbini Province, Rautahat, Tansen Kapilvastu; 3 districts of Kalikot, Okhaldhunga, Myagdi report cases of kala-azar, dengue, scrub typhus
- Government to buy 6,000,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for those between the ages of 12 to 18 years, will take 6 to 9 months for the shots to arrive: Health Secretary
- Government to administer Janssen and Vero Cell vaccines to outbound migrant laborers according to their date of departure; Dhangadi starts online registration process of names for COVID-19 vaccination drive; uncontrollable crowds at Biratnagar’s immunization center; Nepalis can now get COVID-19 vaccination in India on production of (Nepali) citizenship or other official identity card
- Nagdhunga-Sisne Khola tunnel project remains unaffected by ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prohibitory orders or monsoons as health safety protocols have been strictly followed