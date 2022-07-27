Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 27, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The House of Representatives has passed the proposed amendments regarding the Yogmaya Ayurvedic University Bill-2078 on Tuesday.
- Adeno virus infection has been found among children in Kathmandu Valley.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 638 new cases. There are 3,714 active cases at present and 218 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Government to take necessary preparations to prevent and minimize the risk of monkeypox and cholera infection in Nepal.
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Transplantation (TAV) surgery has been performed successfully at the HAMS hospital.