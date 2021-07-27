Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 27, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 2,391 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths on July 26; Health Ministry projects third wave may hit Nepal by October 1, nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases will be added to the country’s tally in next 5 months; COVID-19 cases rising in Chitwan, Sudurpaschim Province

• Process has begun to bring 6,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for children above the age of 12: Health Ministry

• COVID-19 vaccination drive plagued by improper management

• Health Ministry lists Army Hospital and Nepal Police Hospital to administer jabs to abroad-bound laborers, students; those above 55 in priority to get Vero Cell that arrived from China in the past week; COVID-19 vaccines reach Mustang after much difficulty, nearly 90 per cent to be vaccinated; 335,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines sent to Sudurpaschim Province

• Health Ministry instructs all 7 provincial supply centers to keep a stock of 1,000 oxygen cylinders for any eventuality;

Karnali Province making preparations to face a possible third wave