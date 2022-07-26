Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 26, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

•WHO called on countries in the South-East Asia region to strengthen monkeypox surveillance and public health measures.

• Bharatpur Eye Hospital in Chitwan district has received ISO 9001:2015 quality certificate for its quality management.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 568 new cases. There are 3,534 active cases at present and 95 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• 34 cholera patients have been found in the country, with 2 cases from Kathmandu and 32 from Nuwakot.