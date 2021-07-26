Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 26, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths on July 25; infections rising in Jhapa, Sudurpaschim Province and Dharan; as people coming from India increase, Nepalgunj fears a rise in infections as people are sure the returnees will carry the infection with them; unregulated flow of people across Nepal-India border in Morang worries locals, healthcare workers of the spread of infection, restrictions tightened from July 23; health experts fear coronavirus will now travel to remote places of Nepal with the resumption of long-route transport services; impossible to maintain health safety protocols in TU Bachelor’s level exam centers, health experts warns it’s a huge risk
Deal almost sealed to buy additional 6 million doses of Vero Cell from China’s Sinopharm: Health Ministry
Slow recovery of COVID-19 patients proving to be a serious problem as third wave looms; hospitals not prepared to care for children in a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic which experts say will affect children the most
Nepal tops list of vaccine acceptance with 97 per cent of eligible people willing to get the jabs; calls at COVID-19 call center are usually about vaccine — which, where and when to get it, vaccination certificate
Vaccination certificate to be provided from 4 hospitals of Kathmandu Valley; people crowded Teku Hospital for vaccination certificate since July 21, some queuing for 11 to 13 hours
78-year-old dies half-an-hour after getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine, investigation on to ascertain if he died due to the shot
Government makes online registration mandatory for people to get COVID-19 vaccine to avoid overcrowding at immunization centers; Nepal will inoculate 72 per cent of population above the age of 18 with COVID-19 vaccine by August 16, one-third population to be vaccinated by October 17, according Health Ministry Joint Spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari