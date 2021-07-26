Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 26, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths on July 25; infections rising in Jhapa, Sudurpaschim Province and Dharan; as people coming from India increase, Nepalgunj fears a rise in infections as people are sure the returnees will carry the infection with them; unregulated flow of people across Nepal-India border in Morang worries locals, healthcare workers of the spread of infection, restrictions tightened from July 23; health experts fear coronavirus will now travel to remote places of Nepal with the resumption of long-route transport services; impossible to maintain health safety protocols in TU Bachelor’s level exam centers, health experts warns it’s a huge risk

Deal almost sealed to buy additional 6 million doses of Vero Cell from China’s Sinopharm: Health Ministry

Slow recovery of COVID-19 patients proving to be a serious problem as third wave looms; hospitals not prepared to care for children in a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic which experts say will affect children the most

Nepal tops list of vaccine acceptance with 97 per cent of eligible people willing to get the jabs; calls at COVID-19 call center are usually about vaccine — which, where and when to get it, vaccination certificate

Vaccination certificate to be provided from 4 hospitals of Kathmandu Valley; people crowded Teku Hospital for vaccination certificate since July 21, some queuing for 11 to 13 hours

78-year-old dies half-an-hour after getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine, investigation on to ascertain if he died due to the shot