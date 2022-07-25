Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 25, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The outbreak of monkeypox has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization with 16,000 infections in 75 different countries.
- Two years after the release of the 'Radioactive Substances Use and Regulation Act', the Government has prepared the standards related to the use of radioactive materials.
- The House of Representatives unanimously passed the Prison Bill, 2078 on Sunday, which provides reproductive rights to prisoners and pregnant women.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 347 new cases. There are 3,177 active cases at present and 95 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Nepal Dental Association has requested the Minister of Health and Population, Bhawani Prasad Khapung, to establish oral health units in basic hospitals with 5, 10 and 15 beds and establish the posts of dentists.