Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 23, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Inadequacy of human resources has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for Nepal to fight a possible third COVID-19 pandemic wave; Nepal reported 1,855 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on July 22
- Asian Development Bank to give Nepal a loan of US$165,000,000 to buy COVID-19 vaccines; Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Yutaka promises additional vaccine support to Nepal
- Crowd of people throng Teku Hospital to get COVID-19 vaccination certificate; people queuing up from as early as 2:00 am for the document
- Health Ministry has initiated probe into ‘Corona Guard’ claims of deactivating COVID-19 impact
RECURRING THEME(S)
- Health Ministry data show COVID-19 infections increasing across the country after relaxation of prohibitory orders
- Target group not getting the COVID-19 vaccine in ongoing vaccination drive; Kathmandu Metropolitan City runs out of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, discontinues drive