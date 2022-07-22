Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 22, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• A subspecies of Omicron variant ‘BF.1’ has been identified in Nepal. The World Health Organization declared this variant as a 'variant of concern'.

• The government of Nepal to expand the ‘COVID-19' Vaccine digitization program across the country to collect the details of the vaccine against COVID-19.

• Health Insurance Board Nepal has brought 17-point policy and program to expand the insurance program by making it more effective and systematic.

• Thalassemia disease has been confirmed in 1000 people in Nepal, but only 340 people are receiving regular treatment and many have died undiagnosed.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 435 new cases. There are 2,537 active cases at present and 56 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• Dengue fever cases have been increasing in Nepal with about 149 cases this month.

• A 52-year-old man died due to Kala-azar in Budhinanda Municipality of Bajura District on Thursday due to the lack of treatment.

• State Minister for Health and Population, Hira Chandra KC, will initiate the establishment of a hereditary disease center.