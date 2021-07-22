Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 22, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1,918 new COVID-19 infections, 30 deaths on July 21; COVID-19 infections on the rise across the nation after relaxation of prohibitory orders, people not following public health safety protocols

• All above 18 years of age to be given ‘leftover’ Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine in Kathmandu; many in target group could not get Janssen vaccine in two-day drive; Janssen vaccine is only about 33 per cent effective against Delta variant of COVID-19