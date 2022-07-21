Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 21, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The CPN-UML has demanded the health insurance program to run as it was before, saying that various hospitals in the country have already stopped the program making access to the service difficult for common citizens.
- The State Minister of Health and Population, Hira Chandra KC, announced to start an initiative for the establishment of a Hereditary Disease Center in Nepal.
- Although Nepal government had formally declared the elimination of leprosy in January 2010, 2 new cases of leprosy have been found at slums of Kathmandu.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 391 new cases. There are 2276 active cases at present and 46 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Record shows that the current COVID-19 situation might be the indication of a fourth wave. Two people who died from this variant were not vaccinated which shows the need of vaccination to common people. Even now, about 3 million people in the country have not received even a single dose of vaccination.