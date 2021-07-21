Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 21, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Vaccination drive with single-shot Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson underway from July 19; migrant workers departing for labor destinations that have made vaccination mandatory being given this vaccine; uncontrolled crowds in immunization centers raise fear of infection
- Situation outside Teku’s Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital became tense on July 19 as crowds grew and panicked at uncertainty of getting COVID-19 vaccine
- Nepal reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths on July 20; Jhapa’s Buddha Shanti Rural Municipality sealed for one week due to increase in COVID-19 infections; Health Ministry has recommended COVID-19 test for newborns showing symptoms like cold, cough and fever
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured PM Sher Bahadur Deuba of early supply of COVID-19 vaccines