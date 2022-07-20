Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 20, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The booster dose of vaccination against COVID-19 has been started in Kathmandu from Tuesday for those who have completed three months of receiving the second dose of vaccination.
- The government has approved the model organizational structure and staffing of hospitals with 5, 10 and 15 beds which are going to be operated at the local levels.
- The Nepal Medical Council stated they would conduct the registration certificate (license) examination for the Master in Public Health (MPH) program on July 23 rather than Nepal Health Practitioners Council.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 357 new cases. There are 1982 active cases at present and 62 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- During the examination of 1,986 people this year, dengue was found in 247 people in Chitwan district which is higher than the last financial year.
- Health Office Tanahu has distributed relief to 137 families of those who died from COVID-19 at the rate of Rs. 50,000 per family.
- A 20-year-old pregnant woman gave birth on a stretcher due to the absence of health workers at the birthing center in Mulkot village, Kalikot.