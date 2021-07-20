Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 20, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• As storage facility becomes an issue, officials mull possibility of vaccinating all those above 18 years of age living in the cities

• Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurates the COVID-19 vaccination drive with single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on July 19; government has decided to give this vaccine to Nepalis going to countries that have made this vaccine mandatory

• Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said COVID-19 vaccine is his government’s priority, saving people’s lives is more important than development at present

• Kathmandu Valley hospitals start preparing with focus on children for third wave of COVID-19 pandemic; Nepal reported 1,642 new COVID-19 infections, 32 deaths on July 19

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Healthcare workers at Banke’s Nepalgunj Medical College complain of not receiving salaries, other benefits for 3 months now