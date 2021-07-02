Nepal + 2 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 2, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
Health Ministry officials claim Nepal will receive 1 to 2 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine from China within a week, if all goes well; elderly who have got their first shot of Covishield worried about when they’d get the second shot; second dose of Vero Cell vaccine to be administered in Kathmandu from July 6-8 for those who got their first shot in vaccination drive that began on June 8
Nepal reported 1,857 new COVID-19 infections, 33 deaths on July 1, infection rate at over 25 per cent; 20 persons including national football team players supposed to participate in training camp test positive for COVID-19; number of post-COVID-19 patients increasing that Banke’s Bheri Hospital
Private hospitals found to have submitted exaggerated bills of treatment for COVID-19 patients, or of those who have paid on their own
Saudi Arabia employers to pay Nepali workers’ quarantine bills