Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 19, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal government decided to run the health insurance program only through community and government hospitals for the financial year 2079/80.
- 3 medical colleges of Province 1 including Nobel Medical College in Biratnagar, Birat Medical College in Morang and B&C Hospital in Birtamode stopped the health insurance program from 17th July.
- Nepal Pharmaceutical Association filed a complaint stating that the 'Medicine Management Supervisor Training' organized by the Department of Health Services had trained non-pharmacist in the training making the pharmacy profession unsafe.
- A health aid cell was established at Gaddachouki border in Kanchanpur for quick response and preparedness against COVID-19.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing, with 457 new cases and 1 death. There are 1776 active cases at present and 48 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- The Ministry of Health and Population started giving the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 from 18th July to the children between the ages of five and under 12 in 27 districts of the country.
- Dengue infection has been observed in 3 places in Kavrepalanchowk district after 3 years.
- 30 people have been affected by cholera in Kathmandu Valley in last one month. Children and the elderly are also affected.