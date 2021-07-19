Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 19, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- China to provide Nepal an additional 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in grant assistance; US Ambassador Randy Berry expresses US commitment to provide additional COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal; a total of 13,700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Nepal by October 17
- Nepal reported 1,223 new COVID-19 infections, 23 deaths on July 18; no significant rise in daily COVID-19 infection rate, but death rate has increased 4 times; risk of third wave of pandemic high in Banke as people not following public health safety protocols; COVID-19 infection rate still at 30 per cent in Panchthar; number of black fungus cases rising in country
- Vaccination centers run out of COVID-19 vaccine before allotted time of scheduled vaccination period of 5 days; centers not managing crowds of vaccine-seekers properly
- Government choosing to vaccinate outbound migrant laborers with Vero Cell shot complicating matters for the laborers; South Korea opens door to Nepali migrant laborers after more than a year after Nepal agrees to their 3-point condition
Recurring Themes:
- Health Ministry assures the public Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine is safe