Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 18, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Dengue patients have started increasing in Dhading district, as in the last month alone, 49 Dengue cases were identified.
  • In the Musahar settlement of Gaushala municipality of Mahottari, 12 people have been diagnosed with kala-azar at the same time.
  • Ministry of Health and Population would discontinue its provision of salaries to staff of 649 local-level temporary hospitals being operated for the treatment of COVID-19.
  • Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) designated 17 hospitals throughout 7 provinces to manage moderate and severe COVID-19 infected cases.
  • With the increase in the temperature in the eastern Terai, more people are suffering from fever, cough and sore throat due to exposure to hot air.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 1 death reported after 2 months. There are 1439 active cases at present and 59 have recovered.
  • Epidemiology and Disease Control Division (EDCD) informed that there were 31 cases of cholera until Sunday, with the latest case from Nuwakot.
  • E.Coli bacteria were found in drinking water sources of 10 local levels of Tanahun district, as per Health Office Tanahun.
  • The number of people getting skin infections due to Nairobi fly had increased to 20 – 25 patients per day on average, according to dermatologist Dr. Keshab Dhakal of Mechi Provincial Hospital.
  • The Health Insurance Board had refused to reimburse 3 crore rupees to Patan Hospital and 2 crores 82 lakh rupees to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), citing the lack of proper evidence of services provided.
  • Minister of State for Health and Population, Hira Chandra KC, had inspected National Ayurveda Research and Training Center at Kirtipur and National Path Lab at Maharajgunj in the valley.

