Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 16, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Nepal reported 1,782 new COVID-19 cases, 33 fatalities on July 15; 7 nurses, 5 assistant healthcare workers of Birgunj’s Narayani Hospital show COVID-19-like symptoms but test negative for the virus, similar symptoms being seen in Birgunj public too
- Government gives Health Ministry permission to spend Rs 5 billion to procure COVID-19 vaccines; government plans to inoculate 3,500,000 children in 12-18 age group, aims to buy 4,000,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX facility; Labor Ministry requests single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered to laborers going for foreign employment
- As vaccination drive picks up pace, health experts stress importance of local studies on vaccine side effects and efficacy
- Health Ministry advises the public against using corona guard saying it does not control or deactivate the virus as claimed in the ad; has requested traders to observe all health safety protocols in dealings with customers