Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 15, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that Omicron variant’s BA-5 subspecies accounted for 30% of all infections worldwide in the last 15 days.
- 4 kidney transplantations were carried out successfully at Shahid Dharmabhakta National Transplant Center on a single day.
- The Emergency Nutrition Programme was launched at Muktikot of Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality in Bajura.
- The Department of Health Services (DoHS) had removed the notification from the website regarding the promotion of 66 employees, stating there was linguistic error in the notice.
- Seti Provincial Hospital, a referral center in the far-western region, started pre-dialysis surgery for patients with kidney failure.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing. There are 1171 active cases at present, with 14 in ICU and 1 under ventilator for treatment.
- With the previous report of COVID-19 vaccines expiring and going to waste, most of the routine vaccines are going to waste such as BCG, JE, TD, Penta DPT and Polio OPV vaccines due to various reasons, as pointed out by the Auditor General report.
- Minister for Health and Population, Bhawani Prasad Khapung, had inspected Western Regional Hospital under the Pokhara Institute of Health Sciences.
- The report of the Auditor General pointed out that the Ministry of Health and Population had unaccounted amount of 1 Arba 22 Crores 28 lakhs rupees.