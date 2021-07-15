Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 15, 2021)

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said all Nepali citizens will be inoculated against COVID-19 by April 13, 2022, will inoculate one-third of country’s population by October 17; Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has said government will provide risk allowance to security personnel deployed during COVID-19 who have not received it yet, has appealed to everyone to help in the fight against COVID-19