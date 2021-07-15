Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 15, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said all Nepali citizens will be inoculated against COVID-19 by April 13, 2022, will inoculate one-third of country’s population by October 17; Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has said government will provide risk allowance to security personnel deployed during COVID-19 who have not received it yet, has appealed to everyone to help in the fight against COVID-19
Public health experts assure Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine Janssen is safe after US labels it with having risk of causing Guillain-Barre Syndrome; European Medicines Agency analyzing data on rare cases of nerve disorder reported among Janssen recipients
Nepal reported 2,010 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths on July 15; Sudurpaschim sees a rise in COVID-19 infections in last one week from 25 to 66; number of COVID-19 patients getting treatment goes down in hospitals
As Nepal grapples to contain COVID-19 pandemic, it faces risk of Zika virus outbreak