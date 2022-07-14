Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 14, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• 59th report of the Auditor General was presented which reported that government had spent 32 Arba, 62 Crore rupees in the control of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in last two fiscal years; raised question on the accountability of 59 Arba received as foreign aid; and pointed out the remaining payments related to COVID-19 insurance was government’s responsibility.

• The House of Representatives passed the bill regarding safety of health workers and health institutions unanimously.

• Ministry for Labor, Employment and Social Security mentioned that an online system was arranged for payment of medical expenses by the laborers.

• According to the World Health Organization’s most recent report, subspecies BA 5 of Omicron family, was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing. There are 1005 active cases at present, with 12 in ICU and 1 under ventilator for treatment.

• One more person was diagnosed with cholera in Kathmandu Valley as per Epidemiology and Disease Control Division (EDCD).

• The Drugs (Third Amendment) Bill 2079 was passed by the House of Representatives unanimously.