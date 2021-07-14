Nepal + 1 more

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 14, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Japan to provide nearly 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal under COVAX facility by mid of next month; Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi promises more vaccine aid to Nepal

  • Health Ministry official refute Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s vaccine procurement data given during his farewell address to the nation

  • Nepal reported 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on July 13; infection rate has declined in other parts of country, remained same in Kathmandu Valley

RECURRING THEME(S)

  • Inoculation drive with Chinese Vero Cell and Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine underway from July 13

