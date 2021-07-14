Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 14, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
Japan to provide nearly 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal under COVAX facility by mid of next month; Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi promises more vaccine aid to Nepal
Health Ministry official refute Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s vaccine procurement data given during his farewell address to the nation
Nepal reported 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on July 13; infection rate has declined in other parts of country, remained same in Kathmandu Valley
RECURRING THEME(S)
- Inoculation drive with Chinese Vero Cell and Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine underway from July 13