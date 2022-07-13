Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 13, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Malnutrition increased from 0.6% to 2.8% in Lumbini within a fiscal year. Similarly, among under two-years children, the rate increased from 2.8% to 3.4%.
- National Tuberculosis Control Center (NTCC) unveiled a national strategic plan to end tuberculosis, which included its vision, goal and objectives for the period of 2078/79 through 2082/83.
- The National Assembly passed the ‘Acid and other Hazardous Chemical Substances (Regulation) Bill 2022’ unanimously, which was presented by Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand.
- The number of patients with kidney problems has been increasing in Dang.
- On the occasion of World Population Day 2022, Member of the National Assembly Dr Bimala Rai Poudyal, said that a separate ministry for population was needed.
- The United Nations reported the decline in the average life expectancy worldwide from 72.8 to 71 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing. There are 873 active cases at present, with 11 in ICU and 1 under ventilator for treatment.
- Two dengue cases were confirmed in Baglung district, and the patients are being treated at Dhaulagiri Hospital.
- Minister of State for Health and Population, Hira Chandra KC, had monitored various hospitals and health institutions, including Shahid Dharmabhakta National Transplant Center (SDNTC) and Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital of Bhaktapur district.