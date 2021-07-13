Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 13, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• 1.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided by United States arrived on July 12; vaccination with both Janssen and Vero Cell vaccines to begin from July 13

• Government has not readied storage facilities to store the large number of COVID-19 vaccines received from the United States and China

• Nepal reported 1,690 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths on July 12; Delta variant of COVID-19 confirmed in 2 samples from Chitwan’s Bharatpur; infections on the rise in Kathmandu Valley, Baglung and Humla in recent days; 36 women of Itahari’s Mayaghar infected with COVID-19, 28 showing symptoms of the virus