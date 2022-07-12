Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 12, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Butwal has fully vaccinated all individuals in the age group of 12 years and above against COVID-19.

• Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) categorized Ward No. 6 of Kageshwori-Manohara Municipality at high risk of cholera and placed it in the red zone.

• Rajbiraj Municipality decided to close community schools for a month in the municipal areas after many students in the school started falling sick due to excessive heat, due to the soaring temperature in Saptari.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing. There are 770 active cases at present, with 12 in ICU and 1 under ventilator for treatment.

• Two dengue cases were confirmed in district, and the patients are being treated at Dhaulagiri Hospital.