Nepal + 1 more

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 12, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Emerging Themes:

  • 1.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sent by the United States under COVAX will arrive in Nepal on July 12; authorities have not decided who will be given the single-shot vaccine
  • World Bank tells Nepal not to wait for free vaccines, but order them by paying; Nepal not using loan provided by World Bank in the purchase of vaccine from China
  • Government to give permission to more companies, individuals to import COVID-19 vaccines after those who had been granted permission failed to do so
  • Nepal reported 1,237 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fatalities on July 11; COVID-19 infections have risen in 14 districts in last two weeks; Nepal still at risk as COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 22.3 per cent; COVID-19 infections on the rise in Rupandehi, Banke after relaxation of restrictions; Delta variant detected in five swab samples from Gandaki Province; health expert warns with no proper mechanism to check the spread of virus, situation in Kathmandu Valley can become uncontrollable, similarly in rest of the nation
  • National Public Health Laboratory has started whole-genome sequencing tests in own laboratory
  • Bahrain offers free COVID-19 vaccine for all expats, including illegal immigrants — only 50 Nepalis turn up to get inoculated; Qatar removes mandatory quarantine on arrival for those who’ve been completely vaccinated

Recurring Themes:

  • Government has completed legal formalities to allow clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in Nepal
  • Frontline healthcare workers of different districts deployed in first COVID-19 pandemic wave still have not received promised risk allowance

Related Content