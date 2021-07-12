Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 12, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Themes:
- 1.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sent by the United States under COVAX will arrive in Nepal on July 12; authorities have not decided who will be given the single-shot vaccine
- World Bank tells Nepal not to wait for free vaccines, but order them by paying; Nepal not using loan provided by World Bank in the purchase of vaccine from China
- Government to give permission to more companies, individuals to import COVID-19 vaccines after those who had been granted permission failed to do so
- Nepal reported 1,237 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fatalities on July 11; COVID-19 infections have risen in 14 districts in last two weeks; Nepal still at risk as COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 22.3 per cent; COVID-19 infections on the rise in Rupandehi, Banke after relaxation of restrictions; Delta variant detected in five swab samples from Gandaki Province; health expert warns with no proper mechanism to check the spread of virus, situation in Kathmandu Valley can become uncontrollable, similarly in rest of the nation
- National Public Health Laboratory has started whole-genome sequencing tests in own laboratory
- Bahrain offers free COVID-19 vaccine for all expats, including illegal immigrants — only 50 Nepalis turn up to get inoculated; Qatar removes mandatory quarantine on arrival for those who’ve been completely vaccinated
Recurring Themes:
- Government has completed legal formalities to allow clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in Nepal
- Frontline healthcare workers of different districts deployed in first COVID-19 pandemic wave still have not received promised risk allowance