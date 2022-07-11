Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 11, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The Federal government decided to launch an investigation on Nairobi fly after many people were seeking treatment for skin-related problems in hospitals in eastern Nepal.
- According to the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, an average of 5 to 6 people had been coming from nearby villages and districts for treatment for snakebites on a daily basis.
- Radiography students expressed dissatisfaction with the organizational structure of the 50-bed hospital prepared by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).
- The National Industrial Survey by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) revealed that Nepal’s industries placed 60% of their workers on leave without pay, 17% were laid-off permanently, 12% faced delay in wage payment and 11% received only partial payment during the first COVID-19 lockdown.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing. There are 678 active cases at present.
- Cases with skin infections due to Nairobi flies are increasing throughout four districts in the country, namely Jhapa, Ilam, Tanahun and Banke.
- Malnutrition in Karnali is on rise. 20,092 children were admitted due to malnutrition in 654 hospitals of 10 districts of Karnali province in the current fiscal year.
- Most of the patients seeking treatment from Sickle cell disease and Thalassemia in Bheri Hospital were from Bardiya. These diseases were seen prevalent in Tharu communities of the region.