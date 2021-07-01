Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (July 1, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• 36 persons of Dirbu Ward-1 in Myagde test positive, officials preparing to seal the ward; Nepal reported 1,889 new COVID-19 cases, 41 fatalities on June 30: Chitwan jail on high alert as one inmate succumbs to COVID-19; 200 kids have been orphaned, 1,200 left without one parent in Nepal due to COVID-19 deaths; zero COVID-19 cases reported in Solukhumbu, Okhaldhunga

• American companies rule out possibility of selling COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal before 2022; 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine Nepal purchased from India not to arrive for another 1.5 months; ex-health minister calls out private companies for failing to import COVID-19 vaccine even after 3 months of getting permission to do so

• Prohibitory orders relaxed against the advice of health experts; decision to relax transportation services taken to save livelihood of transport workers

• Many party palaces have shut down due to losses incurred in lockdowns and no government relief packages designed for them

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Government to conduct seroprevalence study, aims to collect 13,000 samples from 77 districts