Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 6, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 370 new coronavirus cases on January 5; COVID-19 cases increasing in Nepal, experts warn of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic by third week of Magh; PCR tests done in Birgunj’s Narayani Hospital has put the infection rate at 13 per cent; Palpa District Hospital suspends all services except Emergency as 9 staff members test positive; school closed as 6 teachers, 6 students in a school in Tulsipur test positive

• Government has suspended said procurement of 6 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

• Tata Medical Diagnostics has developed a kit to detect Omicron variant of COVID-19

• United States sets global record as it reported over 1 million new COVID-19 cases on January 3