Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 5, 2022)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 355 new COVID-19 cases on January 4
- Senior citizens not administered the additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine on January 4 in Kathmandu due to lack of coordination on the Health Ministry’s part
- Government has canceled plan to administer additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a certain target population for now as it plans to administer the complete dose of vaccine to all citizens first
- As news reports indicate more children are being hospitalized due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus in South African nations, Dr Sher Bahadur Pun has stressed that now is the golden time to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children; Antigen Test and vaccination have been speeded up in Gaddachauki border checkpost
- Government’s plan to vaccinate 500,000 individuals a day seems to have fallen flat
- 2 people in South Korea succumbed to Omicron variant of coronavirus on January 3, the first of Omicron deaths in the nation