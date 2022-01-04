Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 4, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 291 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on January 3

• Government to start administering additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine from January 4

• S-gene missing in significant number of coronavirus patients returning from abroad warning of a surge in Omicron cases in Nepal

• Epidemiology and Disease Control Division has issued a notice instructing all authorities to be prepared to prevent the spread of Omicron variant, urges all to maintain all public safety health protocols